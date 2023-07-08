McAdam LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNOV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 629.8% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

