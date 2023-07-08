McAdam LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

TLT opened at $99.08 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $120.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

