McAdam LLC Purchases Shares of 4,441 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.71 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

