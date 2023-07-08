McAdam LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

McAdam LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI opened at $81.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

