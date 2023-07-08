McAdam LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000.

QYLD stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $18.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

