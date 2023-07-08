McAdam LLC Takes $379,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.74 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

