McAdam LLC Takes Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. McAdam LLC owned about 0.27% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 50.7% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Trading Up 0.4 %

IAPR stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.