McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.1 %

MKC stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

