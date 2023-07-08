Mendota Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $440.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61. The firm has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.43 and a 200-day moving average of $410.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

