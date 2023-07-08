Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 558.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.82. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $137.46 and a 1 year high of $176.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

