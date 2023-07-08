Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

