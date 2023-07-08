Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,377,000 after purchasing an additional 72,525 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 146,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 37,982 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

