Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMD opened at $113.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 492.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average of $91.67. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,973 shares of company stock worth $30,967,084. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

