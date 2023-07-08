Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,336,000 after purchasing an additional 311,842 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,599,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 115,489 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $475.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.08.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.