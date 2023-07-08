Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,747 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 67,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,581,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

CARR stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

