Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWB stock opened at $241.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $244.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.