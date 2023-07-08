Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,117 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,043,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,391,000 after acquiring an additional 234,789 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,777,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,464,000 after acquiring an additional 297,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 750,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 646,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.