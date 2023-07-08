Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

Insider Activity

General Electric Price Performance

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.63. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $110.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.