Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 2,254 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 423.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV opened at $63.65 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $525.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

