Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 3,996 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.0 %

Fortinet stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $76.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

