Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

