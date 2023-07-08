Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $290.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.28 and a 200-day moving average of $205.27. The company has a market capitalization of $744.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $298.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

