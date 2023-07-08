Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.1% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ META opened at $290.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $298.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

