Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of META opened at $290.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.