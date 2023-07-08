Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $380.00 at Tigress Financial

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on META. JMP Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

NASDAQ:META opened at $290.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.27. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $298.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

