MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.55.

Several research analysts have commented on MET shares. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 1.6 %

MET stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in MetLife by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,543 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.