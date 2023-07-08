MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $12.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of MFA opened at $10.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.95. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 240.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 1,734.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

