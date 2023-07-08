Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) vs. Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Critical Analysis

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Free Report) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions -5.89% -29.04% -11.43% Movano N/A -224.99% -165.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micron Solutions and Movano’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $22.57 million 0.23 -$1.29 million ($0.43) -3.56 Movano N/A N/A -$30.33 million ($0.90) -1.34

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Movano. Micron Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Movano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

17.6% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Movano shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Micron Solutions and Movano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movano has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Micron Solutions beats Movano on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc. operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries. Micron Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. It also develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC), for blood pressure or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

