Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Sells $10,230,481.80 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08.

On Monday, May 1st, Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $438.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $390.23 and its 200 day moving average is $349.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $450.97. The stock has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 376.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. New Street Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

