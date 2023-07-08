Northland Securities Increases Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Price Target to $25.00

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TYGO. Roth Mkm started coverage on Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ TYGO opened at $19.46 on Thursday. Tigo Energy has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells smart hardware and software solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) which provides solar panel power optimization, rapid shutdown, and monitoring capabilities; and Energy Intelligence solution (EI solution) provides solar energy storage management capabilities.

