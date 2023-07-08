NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $72.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Wedbush raised shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 79.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

