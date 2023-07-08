Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $227,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,084,000 after acquiring an additional 415,807 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,433,000 after acquiring an additional 101,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.