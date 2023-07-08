Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $290.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.28 and a 200 day moving average of $205.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $298.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

