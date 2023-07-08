Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $332.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.65.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $369.94 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.53.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

