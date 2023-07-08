Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $332.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.65.
Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ ODFL opened at $369.94 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.53.
Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
