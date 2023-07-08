Oppenheimer Increases PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $94.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.0 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.