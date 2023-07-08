Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $958,232,000 after acquiring an additional 329,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,012,544 shares of company stock valued at $683,088,896 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $311.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

