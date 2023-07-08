Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oragenics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

