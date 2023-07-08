O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $933.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $933.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $934.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $929.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $869.63. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $647.54 and a 52 week high of $964.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.17 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $744,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

