Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,823 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.70. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

