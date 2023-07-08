Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 131.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,888 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of Palo Alto Networks worth $90,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $247.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.01, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.