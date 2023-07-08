Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 220 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $109.00 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $276.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

