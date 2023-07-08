Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 132,584 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 707.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,584 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,531,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in DraftKings by 11.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,309,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,784,717.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,309,265 shares in the company, valued at $132,784,717.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,403 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

DKNG opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

