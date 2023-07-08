Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 7,475 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 305.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,919 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.6% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 193,246 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

ADBE opened at $485.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.52. The stock has a market cap of $221.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

