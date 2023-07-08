Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 293,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,658,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 27,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 225,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.94. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $124.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.