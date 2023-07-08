Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 12,420 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,441 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 872.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,600 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,700 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $71,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,574,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,305 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.75 million. Analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.87.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.