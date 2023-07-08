Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $205.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PAG stock opened at $172.28 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $94.49 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428. 51.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

