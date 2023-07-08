Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $205.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.
Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of PAG stock opened at $172.28 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $94.49 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428. 51.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
