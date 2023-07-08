PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.08 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.85. The company has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

