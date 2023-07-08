PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $183.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.58 and its 200-day moving average is $181.85. The stock has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

