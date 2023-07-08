Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.0% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. The company has a market cap of $200.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

