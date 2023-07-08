Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of PFE opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $200.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

